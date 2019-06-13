<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

David Luiz believes Chelsea are capable of challenging for every title around the world in the 2019/2020 season.

The Blues ended their 2018/19 campaign on a high with an Europa League title, beating domestic rivals Arsenal in the final.

A third-place finish in the Premier League was also secured, with Champions League football set to return to Stamford Bridge.

Luiz sees no reason why Chelsea cannot compete for continental glory, while chasing down more success at home, with confidence restored despite the uncertainty surrounding Maurizio Sarri’s future in west London.

“I think a few months ago, nobody would have believed that Chelsea could come back and finish in the top three. We did that and now we have also won in a European final against Arsenal, “the Brazilian told Chelsea official magazine.

“I think if we keep this mentality, take all the positive things we did this season and if we continue to improve and learn, we are going to be fighting for every title around the world.

“You think about winning every single competition because if it’s not like that, you cannot play for a big club.”

Luiz also advises on what Chelsea need to do in order to build on the foundations they have put down.

“Now we have to understand what we have to do and what we can improve. I think we can see Liverpool and City have had the same philosophy for a few years,” he said.

“We have to realise that and to have the humility to say they’ve had more time than us to reach this level, and it’s also an example for us to try to improve ourselves.”