David de Gea missed Man Utd’s 11th penalty which saw Solskjaer’s men lose to Villarreal in a penalty shootout in the Europa League final. Edurne, a Spanish singer, was on the receiving end of some inappropriate comments after the game.

The penalty cost Man Utd the final and led to De Gea being mocked a great deal on Twitter. His partner, Edurne, also became trending topic on Twitter.

The singer was far from happy with this unwanted attention and said she had been on the receiving of some sexist comments in amongst the comments slamming De Gea.

“Once again, today is proof that we still have a lot to do in society to fight against sexism,” Edurne wrote on Twitter. Her tweet received 16,000 likes and more than 2,000 retweets.





There were some comments which just mocked De Gea like “Edurne must be a better keeper than De Gea” and “even Edurne knew De Gea would miss”, others either went into more personal matters or were just inappropiate.

“The only thing to be jealous of in De Gea’s life is that he “f**ks” Edurne.” and “De Gea and Edurne’s child certaintly didn’t come from the penalty spot” (a play on words with a Spanish phrase which refers to an unplanned pregnancy) were also written.

Edurne, who once claimed Manchester is “uglier than the back of a fridge”, was far from happy after the match and not just because of the result.