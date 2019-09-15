<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

David de Gea has finally committed his long-term future to Manchester United after the Spaniard put pen to paper on a five-year deal, according to reports.

United’s No 1 has agreed to the new contract which will see him rake in a staggering £13.3m a season after tax, making him the club’s best-paid player.

According to the Daily Record, the contract includes an optional fifth year and sees him surpass Paul Pogba at the top of the wage bill.

The news will bring an end to reports linking him with a return to his native Spain, with Real Madrid keen to bring him back in recent years.

He was also linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus earlier this summer but De Gea has insisted that he loves the Red Devils, according to his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian boss admitted that he was confident that a deal would be completed this week and it appears he has got his wish.

“I’m very – or pretty – confident we’ll get this sorted,’ Solskjaer said. ‘David has never, ever said anything else to me, other than he loves this club, he wants to stay here and he’s had a fantastic time, so let’s hope we just get it over the line.

“He’s the best goalkeeper in the world, we’ve seen that over the years, and I hope I can make sure he’ll finish his career at Manchester United at the highest level.

“There have been loads of talks, lots of discussions, between David and the club and hopefully we can get it done.”