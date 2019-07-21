<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United are on the verge of making David de Gea the highest paid goalkeeper ever with his imminent new contract.

The Spaniard’s current deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season but he has now reached a lucrative extension agreement.

It will be a six-year contract worth a staggering £117m in total, according to a report in The Times, and will be penned before the start of the Premier League season.

De Gea’s wage hike from £200,000 per week to £375,000 dwarfs Thibaut Courtois and Manuel Neuer’s current pay packets.

The record-breaking deal also wards off interest from several European clubs in the 28-year-old’s signature.

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were reportedly keen to sign De Gea in the event that he decided to exit Old Trafford.

However, the report also states that the former Atlético Madrid man feels he has something to prove to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the support.

Last season saw De Gea commit several high-profile and uncharacteristic errors which badly affected his confidence but he is determined to bounce back.

In other United goalkeeping news, the club are soon set to sanction a Sheffield United loan move for academy graduate Dean Henderson, who remains a highly-regarded prospect.