



Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea, is eager to reap bountifully from his rising profile in the transfer market, and his current negotiation for a new contract at Old Trafford is heading making him the world highest-paid goalkeeper.

According to reports by ESPN, De Gea’s representatives are pricing Manchester United out of retaining the services of the Spain goalkeeper whose current contract will elapse at the end of 2019/2020 season.

De Gea joined Manchester United in 2011 from La Liga club, Atletico Madrid. And his consistent form between the posts over the past seven years is about to see him attain the status of the third highest-paid player at Old Trafford.

United have offered De Gea £90 million for the next five years which will see him pocket £350,000 per week – a mouthwatering package that will make him the third-highest paid player at the club behind Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

However, De Gea’s representatives and Manchester United have not agreed a deal as the goalkeeper wants more than the £90 milllion offered.

Should De Gea eventually take the Manchester United offer, his new earnings will be enough to install him as the highest-paid goalkeeper ever in world football.

The 28 year old is on the radar of both Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A giants Juventus.