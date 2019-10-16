<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

David de Gea has emerged as a doubt for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool this weekend after limping out of Spain’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden.

The 28-year-old appeared to pick up a groin problem just before the hour mark of Tuesday’s clash, which led to Kepa Arrizabalaga entering the field as the stopper’s replacement.

De Gea was able to walk off the field after initially dropping to the ground, but the issue has made the Spaniard a huge doubt for United’s home game against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Kepa has emerged as Spain’s number one under new head coach Robert Moreno, but De Gea was given the nod against Sweden to earn his 41st cap.

The former Atletico Madrid youngster has conceded eight times in nine appearances for the Red Devils this season – keeping three clean sheets in the process.

United have made their worst start to a top-flight campaign for 30 years having collected just nine points from their first eight league games of the 2019-20 season.