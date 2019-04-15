<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea warned the Red Devils must improve against Barcelona in the Champions League.

United travel to Barcelona on Tuesday trailing 1-0 in the quarter-final tie and struggling for form following their underwhelming Premier League victory against West Ham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United – who had lost four of their past five games prior to Saturday’s fixture – needed a late Paul Pogba penalty to see off West Ham 2-1 at Old Trafford.

And De Gea issued a rallying cry ahead of the Camp Nou blockbuster after United failed to register a shot on target at home to Barca in the opening leg.

“Of course it’s difficult, but if you want to be a top team you have to play big Champions League games, and the weekend after it’s the Premier League,” De Gea said.

“So you have to be focused and ready for a difficult game again. I think we didn’t play well [against West Ham], we have to improve a lot and now we have a big challenge on Tuesday.

“We will try to fight and win the game. We can go with more confidence after the three points.

“It’s a big challenge, a special occasion, in Spain, against Barcelona, a Champions League night, so it’s going to be an amazing game.

“We’re happy with the win, but at the same time we have to improve a lot.”