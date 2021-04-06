



Manchester United are reportedly not looking to give David de Gea a large payoff in the summer in order to get him to leave, contrary to what the latest rumours suggest.

The experienced Spaniard faces a fight for his career at Old Trafford it seems as his future looks more and more uncertain.

De Gea was dropped for a Premier League match for the first time in a while as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to keep Dean Henderson in goal for the clash vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

United would go on to narrowly win the game 2-1 and the legendary Norwegian would go on to insist there is no drama and that he’s simply blessed with two ‘number one’ goalkeepers.





However, it’s easy to recognise this isn’t sustainable nor a long-term solution and so rumours emerged of De Gea leaving this summer.

Although it’s good to hear De Gea wants to fight for his place, he doesn’t have much time left to do it as there are only a handful of games left in the season.

Henderson has done well in the former Atletico Madrid man’s absence and has played in back to back matches since his teammate returned.

Given the young Englishman’s age and potential, it’s difficult to see Manchester United picking De Gea over him when the time comes to make that decision.