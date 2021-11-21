David de Gea lifts lid on Manchester United dressing room mood after Watford loss

David de Gea admits it is ‘hard’ to be in the Manchester United dressing room after defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon.

United reached a new low under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after they were thrashed 4-1 at Vicarage Road, their fifth Premier League defeat in the last seven matches.

Pressure is growing on the Norwegian manager after another humiliating loss but ‘keeper De Gea insists the players deserve most of the blame for their latest pathetic performance.

Speaking after the Watford thrashing he admitted spirits were low in the United dressing and that players are ‘angered’ by their poor run of form.

“It’s hard to be in the dressing room now,” De Gea told Match of the Day. “We are sad, we are angry. Personally, I’m hurt – it’s a very difficult moment for the whole club.

“It was embarrassing – the way we played today. The first half was very poor – it’s not acceptable for this club and the level of players that we have. It’s another nightmare. There’s been some difficulties but I don’t really know what to say.

“I have been in difficult moments with this club but we are in a difficult situation – we don’t know what to do with the ball, we are conceding a lot of goals. It’s a horrible moment.”