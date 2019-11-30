<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea Quintana has suggested the Premier League side may be lacking quality in some areas.

Manchester United will be facing Aston Villa on Sunday. The team (Man United) failed to win either of their last two games, drawing with Sheffield United and then losing with a youthful team in their Europa League trip to take on Astana.

De Gea told Sky Sports, “The team is what it is, and results are what they have been recently”

“We need to win four or five games in a row to be at the top, but at the moment the team is not playing so well.”

Commenting on the team’s commitment, De Gea said “We’re giving it everything, we’re trying to get those big wins that can put us high up in the table, but the truth is at the moment we’re not consistent enough, there’s much to train and much to improve.

The goalkeeper said the squad lacks no effort and that every member of the team are putting their all in training and during competitions.

“You could point maybe to a lack of quality in certain areas, but certainly not a lack of fight.”

De Gea hopes the team get more accolades in years to come by working hard and regaining their topnotch match results.