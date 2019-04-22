<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reacted to his team 4-0 humiliation against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday at the Goodison Park.

De Gea conceded four goals against the Toffees and after the clash, he took on the social media to apologise to the fan about the team below par performance.

He posted to social media: “Difficult to put what I am feeling today into words. As captain, I want to say that the performance of the team today, on top of the result, was not up to the standard expected when you pull on this shirt.

“We know that we have to improve but words mean little: we have to give everything for this club.

“Thank you for your unconditional support.”

Up next for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men is the Manchester derby on Wednesday in the Premier League as the Red Devils take on the Premier League Champions Manchester City at the Old Trafford.