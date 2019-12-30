<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

David Beckham’s new MLS team Inter Miami have appointed Diego Alonso as their first head coach.

The Uruguayan, who has coached two different teams to CONCACAF Champions League titles, officially took over on Monday as the inaugural manager of Beckham’s club.

The 44-year-old, who earned eight international caps as a striker, is expected to implement an attacking style.

“We knew we would find a coach that matches our aspirations of trying to be successful right out of the gate,” said Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough.

“What we really like about him is he’s coached at big clubs and he’s won at big tournaments. He’s won at all different levels throughout South America.”

Alonso’s appointment comes just a matter of weeks before Inter Miami gather for pre-season training ahead of their first MLS campaign.

Beckham is a leading part of the ownership and management group for the franchise, which will make their MLS debut against Los Angeles FC on March 1.

Alonso was most recently coach of the Mexican club Monterrey, but was sacked in September despite having led them to the CONCACAF Champions League title just five months earlier.

Alonso’s 2016/17 triumph with fellow Mexican side Pachuca makes him the only coach to win the tournament with two different clubs.

“The MLS has made such a focus on trying to go and make one of the targets winning the CONCACAF Champions League,” McDonough said.

“I think the fact that Diego has done it twice with two different teams was super valuable to me.

“He’s young. He’s got a clear idea of how he wants to play. And I think his desire to coach Miami as the next step in his coaching career was super valuable to us.”

Alonso’s appointment comes with Inter Miami still completing their first squad, with plenty of additional moves expected over the next few weeks.