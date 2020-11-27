Ex-player David Beckham could have been sports minister of the United Kingdom, but the then head of PR for the prime minister avoided it.

Beckham’s career as a player has given much, in addition to his facet as a media entrepreneur. The ex-player could have even been the UK sports minister.

According to Sir Craig Oliver, the ex-head of PR for David Cameron on the podcast ‘What Were You Thinking?’, the intention arose in 2013.





“I said, ‘Hang on a minute, I’ve met Beckham a couple of times. Very nice guy, but I’m not sure if he’s cut out to stand at the despatch box in the House of Lords defending the Government’s sports policy’, which can be complicated”, he said.

Sir Craig Oliver was sure that they would repent it a lot if they went through with the idea.

“Everybody would ridicule us, and even if we got glorious coverage for it, we would end up repenting at our leisure for many, many months to come”, he ended.