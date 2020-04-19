<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United and England legend David Beckham has weighed in on the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate – and believes that the Barcelona and Argentina star is the greatest player in the world.

Beckham insists that both stars are a level above the rest of the sport, but views Messi as also being in a class of his own.

Beckham, who came up against Messi during his brief stint at Paris Saint-Germain, insists it is ‘impossible’ that any player comes close to matching Argentine’s talent.

The former Real Madrid star, now the president at Inter Miami, enjoyed a trophy-laden career of his own – having won the Premier League, Champions League and La Liga among a host of others.

But both Messi and Ronaldo have been leading at the forefront for over a decade in Europe, and hold a sensational 11 Ballon d’Ors between them.

Beckham was even rumoured to have approach Messi with a view to a sensational switch for his newly-founded MLS team.

According to The Times, Beckham was hopeful of securing a number of elite players to his club, with Messi seen as the ultimate statement.

The report stated that there is a belief that a MLS swoop for Messi may be viable in two years’ time, with Inter Miami a potential destination.





Despite the latter’s stellar form across his spells at United, Real and Juventus, Beckham shared his belief that Messi stands at the pinnacle of the game.

“He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him,” Beckham told Argentine publication Telam.

“He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest.”

And having spoken highly about the 32-year-old Messi, Beckham also recalled his encounter on the field against him in the 2013 Champions League.

PSG and Barcelona clashed in the quarter-final stage, with the Ligue 1 giants knocked out of the competition on away goals.

The 44-year-old added: “We were leading before Messi came in, and once he came in, Barcelona scored.

“Although I enjoyed playing at that level at my age, I do not like to lose. Our team played well. In both matches, we did things we should be proud of.

“We didn’t lose against Barcelona, and that is something that should motivate us.”

Despite the crushing European disappointment, Beckham rounded off his glittering playing days with a Ligue 1 winners’ medal at the end of the campaign.