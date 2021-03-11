



The agent of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has denied that his client has reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona over a switch to Camp Nou this summer.

The Austria international will leave Bayern on a free transfer at the end of June, and a number of clubs continue to be credited with an interest in his services.

Real Madrid are said to be firmly in the hunt for the versatile defender, while the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked with potential moves.





Barca are also thought to be in the running, and it has recently been claimed that the Catalan giants have already reached a verbal agreement with Alaba over a switch.

However, the 28-year-old’s agent Pini Zahavi told Goal that it was “not true” that any agreement had been reached when questioned on the rumours.

The Austrian is believed to be in talks with a number of Premier League clubs as he weighs up his options ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.