



David Alaba is reportedly in talks with Premier League clubs over a potential move this summer.

Alaba will leave European champions Bayern Munich on a free transfer at the end of June.

The 28-year-old will seek pastures new at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, and a number of sides continue to be credited with an interest in the Austria international.

Real Madrid are thought to be at the head of the queue for the defender, but according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the Spanish giants have not yet offered a contract deemed suitable enough by Alaba.





Falk claims that the Austrian’s representatives are therefore currently in talks with Paris Saint-Germain, while Premier League clubs are also holding discussions with the nine-time Bundesliga title winner.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have all previously been linked with Alaba, who has scored twice and provided two assists in 32 appearances for Bayern during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Champions League winner is allegedly keen to play in midfield next season despite largely operating as a left-back and centre-back during his professional career.