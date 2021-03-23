



After going throw basketful of offers, Nigeria born Austria international David Alaba has narrowed his potential destination to Spain with two rival clubs in mind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The cut-off by the 28 year old thus knocks off Premier league sides like Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea who had earlier shown interest ahead of the expiration of his contract with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Offers had also come from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Alaba has been a target for a number of Europe’s top clubs, but it appears his heart is set on a move to Spain.

His agent, Pini Zahavi, is close friends with new Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who won the election earlier this month to gain his second term at the helm.





Alaba took to social media last month to confirm his departure, saying: “I have made the decision to leave #FCBayern at the end of this season and try something new.

“It obviously wasn’t an easy decision – I’ve been here for 13 years and the club means a lot to me… I haven’t decided where I’m going next.”

Bayern had offered him multiple contract extensions, including a £13m-a-year deal which was rejected, but talks ceased in November.

Alaba is not expected to make a decision this month, with the final call on his future likely to come either in April or May.

His 13-year stay at Bayern has so far seen him claim nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns, and he also helped them win the Club World Cup to earn Hansi Flick’s side their sixth trophy in less than nine months.