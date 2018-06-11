Bayern Munich of Germany and Austria international defender David Alaba has revealed that he loves Nigeria and would have loved to play for the Super Eagles but for circumstances beyond his control.

Alaba, of Nigerian parentage, was born in Austria and capped at U-17 level by the European country when he was barely 15.

However he has not forgotten his Nigerian root as he went to the Super Eagles Pre-World Cup training camp in Bad Tatzmanndsdorf, Austria over the weekend to wish the Nigerian team well on their way to the World Cup in Russia.

“I love Nigeria and I would have been happy to play for the country. However, I was spotted by Austria at a very early age and I was guided to play for them. So it was not that I choose one [country] over the other,” he said.

Alaba, a six-time Austrian Footballer of the Year who also holds the record for being the youngest player to be capped by Austria, is a lover of Nigerian food and music with Wizkid being his favourite musician among many others.

The 25-year old was born to a Nigerian father from Ogere Remo in Ogun State and a Filipino mother.