



Bayern Munich have confirmed David Alaba is closing in on a return to action after the Austria international completed a light training session.

A tendon injury meant Alaba missed Bayern’s last game, a 5-1 demolition of Borussia Monchengladbach that moved the defending champions level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Leon Goretzka have also returned to training this week to add to the options available to coach Niko Kovac, although Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman are still out for Saturday’s home game against Wolfsburg.

Bayern host Liverpool on Wednesday in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie, the two sides having played out a goalless draw at Anfield last month.

The club also released a statement from chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic condemning Joachim Low for announcing Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng are no longer being considered for Germany selection.

Serge Gnabry, who signed a new Bayern contract to 2023 this week, has broken into the Germany team and he sympathised with the plight of his trio of club team-mates, who all played a key part in the 2014 World Cup triumph.

“I also only heard that after the training on my way home,” the winger told a news conference. “I’ve been also very surprised like many others, like the whole country and the players as well.

“It’s clear that it is a setback for the three of them. Nevertheless you have accept that and the guys got going today in training again. Their careers still go on and let’s see what happens in the future.

“I have to look on myself but of course I’m sorry for the three of them. Nevertheless everyone has his own performance in mind. I don’t bother if Thomas is with me or not, I also think that he doesn’t worry about if I’m on the pitch with him or not.”