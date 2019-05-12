<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayern Munich left back David Alaba has cleared the air that the U-17 national team handlers demanded bribe from him to make the team prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2007.

The Austrian international who spoke to OmaSport in Germany described the report which went viral last week as unsubstantiated and false.

‘No! They didn’t demand money from me. It’s fake news,” he said.

The Eaglets handled by the by late Yemi Tella, went on to win the World Cup with players like Chrisantus Macaulay, Rabiu Ibrahim, Haruna Lukman and Dele Ajiboye.

Alaba and his Bayern teammates will be crowned Bundesliga champions for the seventh straight season, if they beat visiting Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day of the season next weekend.