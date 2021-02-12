



Premier League clubs requesting the signature of departing Bayern Munich defender, David Alaba, should be ready to pay more.

The Australia-born Alaba is not cheap and he’s demanding huge money from his next club.

Off contract in June, Alaba is in contact with some of Europe’s biggest clubs about next season, including PSG, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.





According to ESPN, Alaba is seeking €450,000-a-week from his next club and a five-year contract.

As such, his contract would be worth €110m for the entirety of his contract – terms that Bayern have refused to meet.

Alaba has been free since January 2 to commit to a pre-contract with a foreign club.