



Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid target David Alaba is not leaving Bayern Munich solely due to money.

The Austrian defender, who can also play in midfield, wants £10 million or more in annual wages at his new club.

Alaba is out of contract this summer and will not renew with Bayern.

And according to Le Parisien, Alaba wants a big salary, but also wants to play as a defensive midfielder for his next team.

Whoever can offer him the role could secure his signature.