Ambitious Turkish club Adana Demirspor have signed forward Babajide David Akintola from Danish club FC Midtjylland.

Adana Demirspor, who finished as champions in the Turkish lower league and will feature in the top flight in the new season, agreed to pay a transfer fee of a Million Euros for him.





Last season, the 25-year-old forward played on loan at Turkish Super Lig revelation Hatayspor.

He scored six goals in 35 appearances as the newly promoted club finished a surprising sixth on the Super Lig table.

He has previously played on loan at Jerv (Norway), Haugesund (Norway), Rosenborg (Norway), Omonia Nicosia (Cyprus) and Thisted (Denmark).