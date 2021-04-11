



Red-hot striker Daryl Dike has continued to impress for English Championship side Barnsley as he scored his eighth goal to help them beat Middlesbrough.

The Orlando City loanee hit the target in the 76th minute to give his team a 2-0 victory.





It is a form that has already alerted several top Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea.

Barnsley are fifth on the league table with 71 points in 41 games and very much within the promotion bracket.

Chuba Akpom, who also has Nigerian roots, played for Middlesbrough and was substituted in the 70th minute.