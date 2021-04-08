



Orlando City FC loanee Daryl Dike has said Barnsley are pushing hard to finish strongly in the English Championship.

Barnsley are aiming to secure promotion back to the Premier League as they are fifth in the table and very much within the promotion playoffs bracket.

Nigerian-American Dike said the promotion dream is achievable.

“We’ve proven that we can compete against any opponent that we’ve faced,” the striker said.





“It’s in our hands and we train every single day as hard as we can – we train and we know what our goals are – it’s all in our hands and, coming into every match, we try to be the imposing factor on every single team that we play against.”

He has been a great addition to the team as he has scored seven goals since joining Barnsley on loan in February.