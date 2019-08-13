<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent believes Everton’s new signing Alex Iwobi lacks the quality to succeed at Goodison Park.

The Nigeria international joined the Toffees last week from Arsenal on a five-year deal for an initial fee of £28 million, rising to £34 million.

Iwobi was a consistent performer for the Gunners last season under Unai Emery, making 51 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing nine assists.

Bent, however, admitted he has never been convinced by the performances of the Nigerian and believes Everton has a better player in Richarlison.

“I’m an Arsenal fan and I’ve never been Iwobi’s biggest fan,” Bent told Football Insider.

“My thing with people has always been quality on the ball. Whether it was his final cross or his shot on goal, it was always under-hit or there was never really any quality there.

“He’d do the hard stuff, go past someone, and you’d want him to make the right decision, but he never seemed to get it right.

“I wouldn’t say he’s better than Richarlison because he gives you goals, he’s got a bit more quality.”

Iwobi is yet to make his debut for the Goodison Park outfit, missing their opening Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

He could, however, feature for his new club in their league game against Watford on August 17.