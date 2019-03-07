



Lobi Stars midfielder Dare Ojo has expressed confidence that his side would get all three points against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in a crucial CAF Champions League match.

Dare Ojo in aa chat newsmen stated that they have really trained hard and asides from the quality players the team has, the top level of unity amongst the players would help them scale through.

“We have been working very hard making sure we qualify from the group. We had no break even during the election. The game is more or less swim or sink. It is the game that will determine our qualification.

We have come together to talk to ourselves on the importance of the game. Being one of the experienced players of the team, asides from hard work, I can tell you that unity is also going to make us thrive in South Africa.”

Lobi Stars are currently bottom of the group with 4 points and a win would rekindle hopes of advancing from the group.