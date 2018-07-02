Danny Welbeck believes England’s players have made the most of their set-piece opportunities at the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side have impressed with their use of free-kicks and corners in Russia, with only two of their eight goals – Jesse Lingard’s long-range strike and Harry Kane’s hat-trick effort against Panama – coming from open play.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s last-16 clash with Colombia, the Arsenal forward told Sky Sports: “With the formation we play, we like to keep possession of the ball but we also like to create opportunities.

“There has been a lot of talk about set-pieces and getting goals from that but in this tournament a lot of goals have been scored from set-pieces.

“We have created opportunities but maybe we have been fouled in dangerous positions, which is leading to us not getting as many goals from open play.”

Colombia await England at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on Tuesday night and Welbeck insists they will do their homework against a side that reached the quarter-finals of the last World Cup in Brazil.

“We will do our analysis of Colombia. We know the strengths and weaknesses we will be looking to exploit,” added Welbeck.

“With the players in our squad, we can hurt any opposition.”