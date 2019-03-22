



Danny Welbeck is back in Arsenal training after suffering a broken ankle in November.

The England international was hurt during the Gunners’ 0-0 Europa League draw with Sporting CP, falling awkwardly on his foot.

Welbeck underwent surgery twice after the incident and Arsenal were unsure how long he would be out for.

But Welbeck was back in training again on Friday during Arsenal’s warm-weather break in Dubai, with a video posted to the club’s Twitter account showing him being put through his paces by a fitness coach.

Arsenal have not said when they expect him to return to competitive action, however.