Danny Rose says England are better prepared for the World Cup than they were for Euro 2016 as the Three Lions build towards their Group G opener with Tunisia.

Rose, who has been in and out of the Tottenham team this season, is competing with Ashley Young to start at left-back on Monday.

The 27-year-old performed well against Costa Rica in a recent friendly before departing for Russia and said nobody is taking anything for granted.

“I can only speak about the Euros and what’s happening now,” he said.

“But some of the preparation for the Euros I would have liked to do differently, especially for the Iceland game.

“That was… well. What we were doing in training was completely different to how Iceland played in the game.

“I can say now everything we’ve done in training is exactly what we’ve seen in the videos from Tunisia.

“So there can be no excuses, no arguments. The gaffer has given us the right tools to be ready for Monday.”