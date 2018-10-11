



Tottenham full-back Danny Rose and Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy have withdrawn from the England squad for this month’s Nations League matches with minor injuries.

The pair have returned to their clubs before Gareth Southgate’s squad fly out to face Croatia on Friday.

Both arrived at the camp with pre-existing injuries and will not be replaced in the 25-man squad.

England play Spain in Sevilla on 15 October, also in the Nations League.