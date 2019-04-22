<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United should have waited before appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager, according to Danny Mills.

Solskjaer was named permanent successor to Jose Mourinho in March after guiding United to 14 wins from his 19 games as caretaker manager.

However, the club’s form has suffered since Solskjaer was awarded a three-year deal and United have lost six of their last eight matches in all competitions, including a 4-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday.

Mills believes United rushed into appointing Solskajer and believes the club should have waited until the end of the season to make a decision on the Norwegian.

“I don’t understand why they gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the job that soon,” said Mills.

“He was never, ever going to leave. If Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG came in for him, he would have said ‘No, I’ll wait until the end of the season’.

“There was no rush to make that appointment. Suddenly, if they lose their next three or four games, then what happens?

“That is a disastrous run of form he’s been on and his record suddenly doesn’t look very good going into the summer, and trying to attract new signings.

“They can’t sack him surely, that is never going to happen, but do they have the right man for the job?”

United next face Manchester City on Wednesday, and Mills believes Solskjaer’s side are at risk of suffering a record defeat to their cross-city rivals, who are competing with the Liverpool for the Premier League title.

He said: “It is a difficult one for Manchester United fans. There’s probably some of them thinking, ‘Do we want City to win the title or Liverpool?’.

“I would say the majority would rather City won it because they’ve won it before. There is that real rivalry, in terms of the amount of titles, with Liverpool.

“So the fans might be a little subdued in this game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said their fans are magnificent, and he’ll expect them to be magnificent in the derby, but they might be a little bit off it.

“The players have to put in a performance but if they play like they did yesterday, and Manchester City are on form and going for it, it could be a record defeat.”