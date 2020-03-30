<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Southampton defender Danny Higginbotham praised Nigerian born England’s youth international Eberechi Eze for his great form this season.

Eberechi Eze has enjoyed a lot of media attention this season following his sterling form for his English Champinshiop side Queens Park Rangers.

The 21-year-old midfielder has banged in 12 and recorded eight assists aa well in what looked to be his break out season.

Higginbotham however delivered his on the progress of the player, while writing for the The Sun paper in Uk.

He opined that Eze who has been linked with a move Tottenham is one of the players to look out for in the next couple of years and that is the reason Tottenham Hotspurs‘s wanted him badly.





“At just 21 years of age, he can play in a No 10 role or on the left — and has done brilliantly this season with the second most goals and assists for QPR.

“You would not want him one on one. He has that knack of gliding past players with ease.

“He has so many assists because he attracts so much attention which creates space for his team-mates.

“Eze’s very talented and believes in his own ability. No wonder Tottenham are linked with him.” He said.

Eze ha played for England at the U21 level, but he’s still eligible to switch allegiance to Nigeria.