



The respect John Terry earned from the players during his season at Aston Villa will be key in his new role at the club, says Danny Higginbotham.

On Wednesday Championship club Aston Villa announced the former England and Chelsea captain as their new assistant to support new head coach Dean Smith in the wake of Steve Bruce’s sacking.

“I think the effect he had on the team last season was unbelievable” said Higginbotham. “A lot of young players learnt from him.

“With him knowing the majority of the players on the basis of having played with them last season, I think it’s fantastic. I think it’s brilliant for him.”

The 37-year-old, who captained Aston Villa last season, left the club after they failed to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Terry had been rumoured for the top position, but Danny Higginbotham is not surprised he chose not to follow Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard into managerial positions.

“There’s no doubt he’s going to be a manager in time.

“Learn from somebody who has been a manager for a while” was Higginbotham’s advice to Terry. “I think that’s key. I think that’s going to be important for him. I think he’ll learn a lot from Dean Smith.”

Higginbotham believes the respect Terry earned from the players last season will continue into his new role.

“He was immense last season for Aston Villa, the way that he played. He really was like a Rolls-Royce in the Championship.

“And I think if he can get his experience over, and the simple factor that he knows these players personally in terms of on the pitch, their characteristics, that will help as well.”