Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi is open to a move to MLS at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 35-year-old midfielder has spent a total of 17 years at the Italian club, making nearly 600 appearances and winning two Coppa Italia titles and the Supercoppa Italiana.

He has yet to win Serie A with his boyhood club, and he maintains that he remains focused on lifting major silverware with Roma.

However, he concedes that he may well be open to a move to America at the end of the season as he approaches the latter stages of his impressive career.

“Will it be my last season? You asked me the same question two years ago and I said I had to focus on having a great season, then evaluate, now I still want to have a good season and win something with this shirt.” De Rossi told reporters.

He added: “If I am not able to play at the highest level I am not going to steal money somewhere else.

“I’ve always said a move to MLS is something that I’d like. I have a year ahead of me, then I will think about it.”

De Rossi may not have won a large collection of club honours, but he is a World Cup winner, lifting the trophy in 2006 with Italy.

The midfielder remains an integral part of Roma’s plans, making a total of 32 appearances in 2017-18.