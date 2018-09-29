Daniel Sturridge has said his spectacular goal against Chelsea on Saturday was probably one of the best of his career

Daniel Sturridge has said his spectacular goal against Chelsea on Saturday was probably one of the best of his career.

Sturridge salvaged Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League with a long-range effort beyond the reach of Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, in the 89th minute to secure a 1-1 draw.

The striker was introduced as a substitute four minutes from time at Stamford Bridge, with his equaliser cancelling Eden Hazard’s first-half opener.

“It was a good goal, the boys worked tirelessly all game,” Sturridge told BT Sport. “We created a lot of chances in the first half and we were unlucky not to score in the first half. But it was a nice goal at the end for myself.

“I’d like to think [I’ve scored better goals], but probably not. This one was a nice goal. As I said, it was just about getting the result.

“It’s a team game and I just give my best [in] any minutes I get. It’s just important to keep pushing forward, having a positive outlook on everything going on and it’s been good far.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR