Daniel Sturridge has said his spectacular goal against Chelsea on Saturday was probably one of the best of his career.

Sturridge salvaged Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League with a long-range effort beyond the reach of Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, in the 89th minute to secure a 1-1 draw.

The striker was introduced as a substitute four minutes from time at Stamford Bridge, with his equaliser cancelling Eden Hazard’s first-half opener.

“It was a good goal, the boys worked tirelessly all game,” Sturridge told BT Sport. “We created a lot of chances in the first half and we were unlucky not to score in the first half. But it was a nice goal at the end for myself.

“I’d like to think [I’ve scored better goals], but probably not. This one was a nice goal. As I said, it was just about getting the result.

“It’s a team game and I just give my best [in] any minutes I get. It’s just important to keep pushing forward, having a positive outlook on everything going on and it’s been good far.”