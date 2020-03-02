<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Daniel Sturridge has been banned from football for four months for breaching betting rules the FA revealed.

Sturridge was initially given a six-week suspension last summer but the FA appealed against the findings of an independent commission according to the BBC.

The 30-year-old also had his fine doubled to £150,000.

Trabzonspor announced that Sturridge’s contract had been terminated through mutual consent on Monday morning.





The reason behind the termination was not given and came as a surprise considering Trabzonspor are in the title race and had been giving Sturridge playing time.

The former Liverpool striker responded to the ban with a video shared on Youtube.

Sturridge urged the betting rules regarding placing wagers on football transfer markets to change.

Additionally, he thanks Trabzonspor and the fans for the support they showed him during his time at the club.

Sturridge explained that he did not want to take money from Trabzonspor while on a suspension.