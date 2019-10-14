<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham are willing to sell Serge Aurier at a significant loss next year, Football Insider can reveal.

The right-back, 26, has admitted he came close to leaving White Hart Lane in the summer and his future is up in the air ahead of the January window.

A Spurs source has told Football Insider that chairman Daniel Levy does not expect to be able to recoup the £23million fee paid to Paris Saint-Germain for Aurier in 2017.

Aurier is not a regular starter at Tottenham and Levy and club chiefs are keen to get him off their wage bill to bring in a new senior right-back.

The Londoners will hold out for a fee close to £20million, but are not convinced they will be able to secure that.

It is more likely that Aurier, who came close to a return to Paris Saint-Germain in August, would be sold at a multi-million pound loss.

The full-back has a contract that runs until the summer of 2022, but he has made just 45 appearances for Tottenham despite being well into his third season at the club.

He played second fiddle to Kieran Trippier but even the England man’s £20million summer move to Atletico Madrid has not enabled the Ivory Coast international to nail down the right-back spot.

Aurier has made just four appearances this season for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and was axed from the squad for the 3-0 defeat to Brighton before the international break.

The defender had been torn to pieces by Serge Gnabry a few days earlier when Tottenham were mauled 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.