Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is ready to sanction a world-record move for Harry Kane this summer.

As per Daily Mail, the Londoners are prepared to sell the England international to Manchester United for a fee of around £200m.

Premier League clubs are in a financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Levy is looking to sell the 26-year-old to cope with the cash crunch. Furthermore, if the current season is cancelled, it would result in more financial problems for Tottenham and the other clubs.

Levy’s plan of a big-money sale would help Spurs combat those problems.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United make their move for the player in the coming months.





Spending £200m on one player might not be too easy for the Red Devils despite their huge cash reserves.

In theory, it would be a blockbuster signing for them. Someone like Kane could help them challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to rely on Marcus Rashford for the goals this season and Kane’s arrival would be a huge boost.

He could form a lethal partnership with Rashford and Martial.

United already have a fantastic playmaker in Bruno Fernandes to create chances for their strikers. The Red Devils are thought to be keen on Jadon Sancho as well.

It seems that a defining summer window is on the cards for United.