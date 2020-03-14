<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





According to Football. london, Tottenham Hotspur and Daniel Levy are not keen on seeing the current Premier League season being declared void due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following reports that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive for the virus, the decision was taken to suspend Premier League, EFL, the FA, and the women’s Super League fixtures. All academy fixtures have also been suspended.

This delay is set to last until at least April 3. However, given the current situation, it seems unlikely that the league can resume on the date. With the future remaining uncertain, a meeting has been called for Thursday to discuss further options.





One of the options is to void the season, with a fresh start due in August. This option is not said to be to the liking of a number of teams despite the claims put forward by West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady.

The prospect of losing TV revenues and stadium receipts from tickets, food, drink and merchandise is said to be behind their decision.

Five of Tottenham’s last nine games are set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Levy is keen to see the fixtures be played, in what is Tottenham’s first full season at their new stadium.

Voiding of the current season is also likely to bring in a slew of legal issues involving promotion, relegation, and potential prize money.

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world, it remains to be seen what will happen with respect to the football season in Europe.