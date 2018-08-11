Daniel Etor has won the Oman Super Cup with Al Nasr SC after a penalty shootout at the expense of league champions Suwiq FC.

The match ended in a goalless draw after the regulation time before the winners of Sultan Cup Al Nasr and champions Suwiq FC went straight to penalties for Etor’s club to triumph.

“I am extremely happy to win my second major trophy in the Oman league,” he said.

“I won the Sultan Cup last season and now the Super Cup.

“It is a special feeling for me, I am just enjoying the celebration at the moment.”

He added: “The pre-season training played a major role in our victory against the best team in the Oman league, we matched them in all departments and eventually won.

“We are now looking forward to the first match of the season come next week and to play in the Asia championship will also be great.”