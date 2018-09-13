Oman Premier League Best foreign player Daniel Etor will return to action this weekend for Al Nasr SC after he suffered an injury on the opening day of the season.

Etor inspired his club to a winning start in the new season, but in his absence Al Nasr have failed to win the two matches that followed.

“I give God the glory that I am back and now much better,” he said.

He had to undergo special therapy to fast track his recovery.

He joined the rest of the squad earlier this week in training ahead of the visit Al Shabab in the Oman Premier League.