Newly appointed Gabon coach Daniel Cousin has largely maintained the squad of his predecessor Jose Antonio Camacho for his first match in charge of the Panthers.

He has named 23-man provisional squad for their back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan, on October 12 in Juba and in Libreville four days later.

Just one player from Gabon’s 1-1 draw with last month Burundi in a Nations Cup qualifier is missing from Cousin’s list and that is Czech Republic-based Guelor Kanga Kaku.

Instead Kanga Kaku has instead been placed on a standby list alongside three other players.

The new coach has included star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton’s Mario Lemina once again.

Gabon are currently third in Group B of the qualifiers ahead of South Sudan, but behind Mali and Burundi. Cousin’s first challenge in is his new role will be to get their campaign for he 2019 Nations Cup back on track against South Sudan, the weakest team in the group.

The former Gabonese international was confirmed the sole head coach of the Panthers last week after former Gabon captain Pierre Francois Aubameyang turned down the offer to serve as joint coach of the team.

Cousin replaced Spaniard Camacho whose contract was not renewed after a poor run of results.

Gabon squad:

Goalkeepers: Didier Ovono (Paris FC, France), Yves Bitséki Moto (Mounana)

Defenders: Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City, England), Aaron Appindangoyé (Umraniyespor, Turkey), Henri Ndong (FC Shirak, Armenia), Franck Obambou (Al Ittihad, Libya), Wilfried Ebane Abessolo (Lorient, France), Ulysse Ndong(Al-Khor, Qatar), Johann Obiang (Troyes, France), Lloyd Palun (Cercle Brugge, Belgium)

Midfielders: Mario Lemina (Southampton, England), Franck Engonah (Al Gaish, Egypt), Samson Mbingui (Tours, France), Andre Biyogo Poko (Göztepe, Turkey), Serge-Junior Martinsson Ngouali(Hammarby, Sweden), Clech Loufilou (Mangasport), Lévy Madinda (Umraniyespor, Turkey)

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, England), Axel Méyé (Qadsia, Kuwait), Denis Bouanga (Nimes, France), Louis Autchanga (Chamois Niortais, France), Gaëtan Missi Mezu (Dunarea Calarasi, Romania), Alain Miyogho (Mangasport)

Standby: Guelor Kanga Kaku (Sparta Prague, Czech Republic), Donald Nze (US Bitam), Samuel Biyoghe (Dinan Lehon, France), Johan Lengoulama (Al Faisalym Jordan)