



Former Super Eagles coach Daniel Amokachi has rated Wilfred Ndidi high among the present national team players, saying that only the Leicester City star could easily make Nigeria’s team to the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the USA.

According to Amokachi, the Leicester star is blessed with qualities of a ‘very dependable’ player any coach would like to use to achieve results.

“I have been saying it and I will continue to say it only Ndidi is good enough to enter the first starting eleven of our 1994 set because of the qualities in him. He is a great player and with time, if he did not leave his present team, he would become their captain in the future,” Amokachi said.

Only on Thursday, Ndidi put up an impressive showing as Leicester City overwhelmed Sheffield United 2-0 in a Premier League encounter.





Goals from Ayoze Perez and substitute Demarai Gray were all Brendan Rodgers’ team needed to secure maximum points against the Blades.

Playing in his 30th English top-flight game of the season, Ndidi underlined his efficiency for the Foxes holding sway in the middle alongside James Justin, Luke Thomas, and Youri Tielemans.

For his effort, he made 46 passes, five interceptions, won 10 tackles including an 89% passing accuracy.

His effectiveness quashed Chris Wilder’s five-man midfield that had Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, and George Baldock – cutting their supplies for David McGoldrick and Oliver McBurnie.

Interestingly, the 23-year-old has made 121 tackles in the English elite division so far to lead the top tacklers’ chart ahead of Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and teammate Ricardo Pereira.