Former Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Amokachi has confirmed that he is not thinking about another Super Eagles job opportunity.

The former Everton and Besiktas forward disclosed this while answering questions on Tuesday Morning.

“I am not thinking about another opportunity, to be honest with you because I believe there are other people who are also qualified’, He stated.

“I also think that some of the qualified ones should get the opportunity, and if given, they also deserve time to do the job.





“Some one like Oliseh, he knows the job and I can say Oliseh is the best coach in Nigeria as at today – He knows the game, someone like that should be given the chance.

“Amunike is another top coach who knows the job so well, they should get the chance, although, I won’t turn down a chance as well because I know I’m such a sexy coach! He concluded jokingly…

Amokachi was assistant to Late Coach Stephen Keshi and the paid won the AFCON 2013 title together in the dugout.