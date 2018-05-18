Former Nigeria forward Daniel Amokachi has pointed at Nigeria’s weak area which needs to be worked on going to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Gernot Rohr’s powered in 11 goals during the qualifying series, but the former Everton star is worried over the absence of a prominent figure in the attacking setup.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, Junior Lokosa, Simeon Nwankwo, Victor Moses and Moses Simeon make up the attacking lineup of the Super Eagles’ 30-man provisional list.

And Amokachi has declared that the three-time African kings need more than Changchun Yatai’s Ighalo to get the job done against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

“The qualification was the first step and we did it with ease. There is a lot of work to be done because the qualifier is a different ball game from the World Cup proper,” Amokachi told Goal.

“The most important thing now is to work on our no. 9. We are struggling with a no. 9 in Nigeria today.

“The only number 9 I think that we have is Alhaji Gero who plays in the Swedish league.

“He is doing wonderfully well and I think he’s a much better player to be on the waiting list. I don’t know him from jack but I see him play and I know he’s a damn good no. 9.

“The only no. 9 we have is Odion Ighalo but we still need another because the no. 9 has done a whole lot from generation till date.”