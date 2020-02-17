<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles player and Assistant Coach Daniel Amokachi has been appointed as the new Head of the Nigeria Football Federation Technical Department.

The Nigeria Football Federation made the announcement in Abuja in Monday.

Amokachi was chosen from a list of coaches with rich knowledge including the former Chelsea FC of England and PSG FC of France Technical Director Mike Emenalo.

Also among the coaches who applied for the post of Technical Head are Austin Eguavoen, Ladan Bosso, Sam Okpodu and Mutiu Adepoju.





The Bull as he is popularly called takes over from Bitrus Bewarang who holds the position presently.

The former Super Eagles attacker was recently appointed Football Ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari in recognition of his dedication to football and for putting Nigeria on the global football map.

Amokachi was part of the Nigerian team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994.

He worked with the late Stephen Keshi as assistant manager of the Super Eagles and also coached the home based super Eagles to the African Championship CHAN.