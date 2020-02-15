<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kenneth Omeruo is one of the most important players in the Super Eagles and needs to take up bigger responsibilities in the team, according to former coach Daniel Amokachi.

Omeruo, 26, earned his debut international cap in 2013 and quickly became a regular, with then captain Joseph Yobo nearing his retirement.

He was consider the heir apparent to Yobo and at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013, Omeruo showed just how good he was.

So far, he has made over 50 caps for the Eagles and continues to show he can become even better and indispensable.

At the 2019 AFCON in Egypt he was one of the tournament’s best players, according to ratings by whoscored.com with a 8.09 score, the highest by any defender.





In addition to his on-field abilities, the former Chelsea player has also been praised for his leadership quality in the locker room.

Daniel Amokachi, who was an assistant Coach in 2013 and later the interim head Coach of the Eagles, described Omeruo as “tough” and a player whom others can look up to for inspiration.

“Kenneth Omeruo has real leadership qualities, he could be a shy person, but as a leader of a team he is tough and can charge up a room.

“He is the kind of player who should be handed more responsibility,” Amokachi said.