



Former Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Amokachi says indiscipline and a failed move to French Ligue 1 club Girondis Bordeaux affected Sunday Mba’s career.

Mba shone at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored two goals, including match-winner against the Stallions of Burkina Faso, which helped the Super Eagles clinch the the trophy for the third time in their history.

The midfielder last played for Yeni Malatyaspor in 2017 and has been without a club since he was released by the Turkish outfit.

“I spoke with Mba three weeks ago when Ahmed Musa was in Nigeria. Musa called me and said other guys like Sunday Mba and Emmanuel Emenike were with him and they were reminiscing about their time in the (national team) camp and we all laughed about it,” Amokachi said.





“Mba has been going back and forth. He played in the second division in Turkey, he was playing, I think his lifestyle didn’t help him a bit and the contract he had in France after the AFCON destabilised him a bit.

“Uptill today, we don’t know what really happened, with the Bordeaux deal, only Mba and those involved can really tell us what happened and why the deal didn’t work out and things just broke away from him.

“But I think he is a quality player and probably age is not on his side but I think he can give the world few years of quality football if he really want to do that.”

The 31-year-old played for Nigeria Professional Football League clubs Rangers and Warri Wolves before joining French side Bastia in 2014.

Mba then moved to Turkey to team up with Yeni Malatyaspor before he was released on September 2017.