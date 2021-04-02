



Former international, Daniel Amokachi, has said Nigerians have yet to see the best of Villarreal forward, Samuel Chukwueze, in the Super Eagles.

Speaking, Amokachi said Chukwueze has not really proved his worth and Nigerians are clamouring for more.

The winger not only frustrates with his predictable movement on the pitch, but a tendency also to rush or overcomplicate attacks with his decision-making continues to exasperate observers.





With the competition for places in the wide positions, the Villarreal attacker has to up his game to remain an important component in Rohr’s set-up.

“There are many who just came to camp without making any impact in and out. One thing is certain if you’re invited to the national team you need to give your 100 percent even from the bench because some were denied such opportunity,” Amokachi said.